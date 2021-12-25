Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts logged a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15, despite QB Carson Wentz turning in his worst performance of the season. Wentz completed five of 12 passes without a touchdown, but the Colts were able to rely on Jonathan Taylor and their running game to secure the win. It’s their fifth win in their last six games, and with just three games left to play in the regular season, they’ll take on a tough Arizona Cardinals in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

Nyheim Hines only had one touch on the ball in the win over the Patriots, catching one of his two targets for eight yards and a touchdown. The score came in the first quarter to put the Colts up 7-0, and that would end up being Hines’ only involvement on the ball for the rest of the game. Up 17-0 at halftime, the Colts relied heavily on Jonathan Taylor in the second half to essentially run out the clock and secure the win. It’s the first time all season that Hines hasn’t seen any carries, and it shouldn’t be expected going forward. Still, he’s definitely seen a downtick in carries throughout the last few weeks, only seeing eight rushes through his last four games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hines can’t be trusted to consistently bring in high fantasy scores, especially when he’s generally touchdown-dependent. He’s only scored three touchdowns this year, and only two of those came on the ground. Hines shouldn’t be started in most leagues as he’s likely to bring in single-digit fantasy points for the sixth straight game.