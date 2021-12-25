Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. has emerged as the team’s No. 1 receiving option this season. Pittman Jr. had a quiet performance last week against the New England Patriots, but will try to turn it around on Christmas against the Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The Colts’ passing offense could not get on track last week against the Pats, which means Pittman Jr. and the other receivers were non-factors. The second-year wideout only had one reception (five targets) for seven yards.

It was also the first time this season Pittman had one catch in a game. The 24-year-old wide receiver should have better success against Arizona on Christmas. The Cardinals defense has allowed 19 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season, which is tied with the Chicago Bears for most in the NFL. They are also giving up 23.6 fantasy points per game to the position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

At this point of the season, you are not sitting Pittman, despite the Colts being a run-centric offense. Start Pittman against a favorable matchup in the Cardinals.