Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal was held to one catch in last week’s game against the New England Patriots. Pascal will look to step up and make an impact on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

The 27-year-old wide receiver has not done much over the last few games for the Colts. In his last five games, Pascal has recorded six receptions (15 targets) for 50 yards. Over that span of time, he’s also averaging less than a point in fantasy football. Simply put, he’s not a quality option to start in fantasy or even use a roster spot on.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even though the Cardinals’ defense has struggled against wide receivers this season, it is tough to make a case to start Pascal this week in fantasy. Pittman Jr. and the running backs will be utilized more often in the passing game, which makes Pascal an easy sit decision.