Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 16 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

By DKNation Staff
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) warms up before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox did not do much in last week’s win over the New England Patriots. They will try to be a factor against the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

The Colts’ passing offense was non-existent in their win last week as it was the defense and running game that carried them. When it comes to Doyle and Alie-Cox, they only had one reception between for zero yards.

It was the second-straight week that Doyle had one reception in a game. As for Alie-Cox, it was his sixth-straight game that he recorded one reception or less. Based off of these stats alone, you should not put any stock into Doyle or Alie-Cox to have a breakout game against the Cardinals. This season, Arizona’s defense is only allowing 4.3 fantasy points per game and two touchdowns to tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The best option heading into Week 16 is to sit both Doyle and Alie-Cox.

