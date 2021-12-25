 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Allen Lazard ahead of the Green Bay Packers Week 16 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

By Derek Hryn
Allen Lazard #13 of the Green Bay Packers reacts on the field following the 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears in the NFL game at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Following a quality pass-catching performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 14, Allen Lazard responded with a meager two catches on four targets for 23 receiving yards in the 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard’s production in his third campaign has placed him just inside the top-70 for fantasy football receivers in the 2021-22 season. He has four touchdowns on 27 catches for 321 yards in a crowded Green Bay receiving unit. Lazard’s quiet outing against the Ravens isn’t a total surprise to fantasy managers that have paid attention to his production in the past. He’s a career-3.6 target per game guy, who can strike gold on any given week. It’ll be interesting to see which Lazard shows up on Christmas Day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lazard is a boom-or-bust WR3 against the Browns.

More From DraftKings Nation