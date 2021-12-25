Allen Lazard start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Following a quality pass-catching performance against the Chicago Bears in Week 14, Allen Lazard responded with a meager two catches on four targets for 23 receiving yards in the 31-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday. He will look to bounce back against the Cleveland Browns in Week 16.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard’s production in his third campaign has placed him just inside the top-70 for fantasy football receivers in the 2021-22 season. He has four touchdowns on 27 catches for 321 yards in a crowded Green Bay receiving unit. Lazard’s quiet outing against the Ravens isn’t a total surprise to fantasy managers that have paid attention to his production in the past. He’s a career-3.6 target per game guy, who can strike gold on any given week. It’ll be interesting to see which Lazard shows up on Christmas Day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lazard is a boom-or-bust WR3 against the Browns.