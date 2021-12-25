Aaron Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Aaron Jones managers may be getting antsy after he’s seen 11 or fewer touches in two of the last four games. However, his touchdown upside alone makes him an every-week play with potential as the overall RB1. Can he have a big day against the Browns, who have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards among NFL teams this year?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB Aaron Jones

Jones is averaging 50.5 rushing yards per game, and has racked up nine scores in the 2021-22 season. Though he’s given up some of the workload to backfield partner AJ Dillon, Jones has still managed to have another quality fantasy football campaign in his fifth year.

The Packers are home against a Browns roster that could be without key players once again on Christmas Day. They had 18 different players on the COVID-19 list in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, so it’s unclear how many will test out of protocols.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones should be started as a safe RB2, assuming he doesn’t experience any setbacks with his knee injury.