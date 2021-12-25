AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

AJ Dillon has become a favorite in the Green Bay Packers backfield this season, using his six-foot, 247-pound stature to his advantage in numerous appearances. Since Aaron Jones’ recovery from his MCL injury, however, Dillon has returned to the change-of-pace role in the Packers’ strong backfield. He should have a chance to make a splash in the team’s Week 16 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon has been one of the best running back handcuffs in fantasy football this season. Despite Jones handling a majority of work in the ground game, the second-year ball carrier is the overall RB23 in standard formats. The Packers are partial to handing it off to Dillon in close-yardage scenarios, which always gives him solid touchdown upside. He has found the end zone four times in the last five games, and will have another opportunity against an uncertain Browns roster.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dillon as an RB2/flex option for fantasy playoffs.