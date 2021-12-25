Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers defeated the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday in a 31-30 shootout. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are continuing to roll on a rapid pace into the NFL postseason, coming off a game where they racked up 346 yards and zero turnovers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers has been spectacular in his potential “Last Dance” season with the Packers. He is the overall QB7 in fantasy football — completing 23 passes for 268.2 yards and 2.3 touchdowns per game this season.

The three-time MVP has been battling a toe injury the last two weeks, but that hasn’t stopped him from essentially bullying defenses. He’s averaging 26.7 fantasy points over the last two games while maintaining an incredible 136.6 passer rating. The Packers have all of the offensive tools to compete for a Super Bowl this year and will continue to depend on Rodgers to help them reach that goal.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

START Rodgers as a high-end QB1 against the Cleveland Browns.