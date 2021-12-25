Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Hawks-Knicks on Christmas Day

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate will tip off at Madison Garden, where the New York Knicks will host the Atlanta Hawks in a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Here’s a few player props from the game to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kemba Walker over 20.5 points (-110)

Walker was re-activated a week ago due to the number of Knicks players either injured or in health and safety protocols. He’s certainly taken advantage of it offensively.

He’s averaged 31.3 over the team’s last three games, including a 44-point effort in their loss to the Wizards on Thursday. Walker getting over 20 points on Christmas Day is easy money.

Mitchell Robinson over 7.5 rebounds (-150)

Robinson has stepped it up for New York over the last week and a half off the bench. He’s crossed gone over seven rebounds in the three of their last four games and should be able to cross that off with increased minutes in the holiday matchup.

