Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Celtics-Bucks on Christmas Day

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule will bring us to the house of the defending champs, where the Milwaukee Bucks will play host the Boston Celtics.

Here’s a few player props from the game to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown over 31.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-120)

Brown has been highly productive since returning from a hamstring injury roughly two weeks ago. He’s averaged 25.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in the five games since he’s been back and should be able to put up a similar performance on Saturday, easily crossing the 31.5 threshold for this prop.

Robert Williams over 9.5 rebounds (-130)

Williams’ production has increased with Al Horford out in health and safety protocols. He’s putting up 10 rebounds a game in his last three outings and even with Giannis Antetokounmpo possibly returning for this game, he should get his in the low post.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.