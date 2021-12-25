Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Warriors-Suns on Christmas Day

The NBA’s Christmas Day schedule will bring us a matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference where the Phoenix Suns will play host the Golden State Warriors.

Here’s a few player props from the game to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steph Curry under 5.5 Threes (+115)

The all-time three-point leader has been on a tear and that was exemplified from his performance against Memphis on Thursday, where eight threes propelled him to a 46-point night in a victory.

Prior to that however, he failed to go over five threes in his previous five performances. He’ll somewhat come back down to earth on Christmas and fall below the 5.5 threshold.

Devin Booker over 32.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-115)

Booker returned from a hamstring injury this week and gradually started returning to form. Playing 35 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Thunder, he dropped 30 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists in the victory. One would imagine he has another strong performance up his sleeves for the bright lights of Christmas Day.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.