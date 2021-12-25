How public is betting Warriors vs. Suns on Christmas Day

The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns square off in a highly anticipated matchup of the Western conference’s top teams. These two have met twice before, with Golden State and Phoenix splitting the matchups. Here’s how the betting public feels the third game of this regular-season series will go.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Warriors vs. Suns betting splits

Against the spread: Suns -6.5

The majority of the public is leaning on the Dubs and the points at over 60 percent on the handle and bets. Golden State is expected to be without Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, both of whom are in COVID protocols along with Damion Lee. The Dubs still have Steph and Dray and this game could end up being close anyway.

Over/under: 214.5

This line has fallen way down over the past day or so. The point total was up at 218 and now is down at 214.5 with the majority of the handle on the under while 71 percent of the bets are on the over. Both teams are strong defensively and the Dubs are missing enough key players to scare people off. Still, 214.5 is a pretty low number when we’re talking about Steph Curry potentially going off.

Moneyline: Suns -240, Warriors +195

Most of the public is taking the Suns straight up to win with 62 percent of the handle and 59 percent of the bets on Phoenix. The Dubs are shorthanded enough to lose on the road while having enough star power to keep the game competitive. The Suns beat the Dubs earlier in the season at home with Devin Booker being injured in that game.

Is the public right?

The public is right to be backing the Suns in this game. The spread is a bit high, though we could see a lot of non-competitive basketball with all the teams dealing with COVID protocols. If that’s the case, there could be a massive edge in how the public is betting one way or the other. Phoenix has also won five in a row and is the least affected team by H&S protocols on this slate.

