Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Nets-Lakers on Christmas Day

The NBA’s Christmas Day slate will bring us to the newly named Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles where Los Angeles Lakers will host the Brooklyn Nets. Both teams have been absolutely ravaged by injuries and COVID-19 with the Nets missing Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving while the Lakers are without Anthony Davis.

Here’s a few player props from the game to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 43.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-115)

The Lakers’ situation has devolved back down to LeBron doing a little bit of everything in an effort to keep the team afloat. He has posted three straight 30+ point efforts, including a 36 point, nine rebound, and six assist night in the team’s blowout loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

He’ll take matters into his own hands and cross the 43.5 threshold once again on Christmas.

Russell Westbrook under 0.5 threes (+175)

Westbrook has also been compelled to step it up for the depleted Lakers but he’s been a non-factor from downtown. He only has two made threes over the last five games and if the trend continues, he won’t make one on Christmas.

Patty Mills over 18.5 points (-125)

With the Nets decimated by players in health and safety protocols, this presents yet another opportunity for Mills to step it up on the offensive end. He has three performances of 18+ points in the last two weeks and should cross that off on Saturday.

