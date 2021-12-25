How public is betting Nets vs. Lakers on Christmas Day

The Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers headline the NBA’s Christmas Day slate when the teams meet in primetime Saturday. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET, but the league’s schedule could be adjusted in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Here’s a look at how the public sees this game playing out from a betting standpoint.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nets vs. Lakers betting splits

Note — Updated betting splits will be added when provided by DKSB.

Against the spread: Lakers -1

Only 44 percent of bets and 11 percent of money coming in is on the Lakers to cover the spread in this game. A whopping 89 percent of the money is on the Nets, who will have James Harden back for this game, covering the spread.

Over/under: 223.5

Bettors are overwhelmingly backing the under in this game, with 71 percent of wagers and 63 percent of the handle going that way. The Lakers and Nets are 10th and 11th, respectively, in points per game but this is still a high number with some big-name offensive stars missing for both teams.

Moneyline: Nets +100, Lakers -120

The public is going with the home team in this game. 57 percent of all bets are the on the Lakers nabbing the win, accounting for 66 percent of the money coming in. Things could change based on the league’s protocols but for now it looks like LA will have the more complete roster.

Is the public right?

Things can change significantly based on the league’s health and safety protocols, but the Nets will likely only have Harden back as the team’s lone star. Meanwhile, the Lakers should have LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. LA has been struggling this season but will simply have more talent than Brooklyn in this one barring big changes. The public seems to be headed in the right direction on all three categories in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.