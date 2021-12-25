Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Mavericks-Jazz on Christmas Day

The last game of the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule will bring out west to Salt Lake City where the Utah Jazz will play host to the Dallas Mavericks.

Here’s a few player props from the game to consider, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Donovan Mitchell over 34.5 points, rebounds, and assists (-120)

Mitchell has been playing well as of late and has consistently crossed the 34.5 threshold of this prop over his last four outings. He should be able to do the same tonight.

Rudy Gobert over 16.5 rebounds (+100)

Gobert has notched 17+ rebounds in six of his last nine outings for the Jazz. Make it seven out of 10, he’ll cross that milestone once again on Christmas.

