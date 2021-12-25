Browns vs. Packers game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The first of a Christmas Day NFL doubleheader will get started Saturday afternoon when the Green Bay Packers host the Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field. The Packers have the inside track at the NFC’s top seed, while Cleveland is fighting for a spot in the postseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Browns-Packers matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Packers Week 16 odds

Spread: Packers -7.5

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Packers -280, Browns +280

Our picks for Browns vs. Packers

Pick against the spread: Browns +7.5

A first-round bye in the playoffs is important, but the Browns should have the motivational edge on Saturday afternoon. Cleveland is desperate for wins, and a loss would make it nearly impossible for the Browns to find a way into the playoffs. If they don’t win this game outright, they should keep it inside this spread.

Over/under: Over 46.5

This is all because of what Green Bay has done in recent weeks. Aaron Rodgers is playing extremely well despite whatever is happening with his toe situation, and the Packers defense is not playing at a high level right now. With many Browns players returning to the field, their offense should be able to take advantage.

Preferred player prop: Aaron Rodgers OVER 261.5 yards (-115)

If the Packer defense struggles continue, Rodgers will need to keep throwing, and that’s great news for the Green Bay offense with his connection with Davante Adams. Rodgers has thrown for more than 261.5 yards in each of his last five games, so look for that to continue.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.