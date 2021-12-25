Dolphins vs. Saints game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are on a six-game winning streak and hope to keep their playoff push going when they meet the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football to conclude Week 16. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Dolphins-Saints matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Saints Week 16 odds

Spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -140, Saints +120

Our picks for Dolphins vs. Saints

Pick against the spread: Dolphins -2.5 (-110)

It’s very possible for the Saints to pull off another stunning defensive performance, especially against the Dolphins. However, Miami is on a roll and should be fairly healthy offensively. Tua Tagovailoa is playing well right now, and should be able to navigate New Orleans’ defense well. On the flip side, the Saints are going with Ian Book at quarterback due to COVID-19 costing them Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian. Take the Dolphins against the spread here.

Over/under: Under 37.5 (-105)

Both teams should have some struggles moving the ball. The Dolphins have been putting up a lot of points over this win streak, but they’ll be challenged more on the road. As for the Saints, it’s hard to back this offense to get past 14 points with Book under center. Look for a low-scoring affair here.

Preferred player prop: TBD

More information to come...

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.