Washington vs. Cowboys game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys meet in a NFC East division clash which has significantly lower stakes for the home team. The Cowboys have already clinched a playoff spot, so they have less pressure in this game compared to Washington. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Washington-Cowboys matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Cowboys Week 16 odds

Spread: Cowboys -10

Point total: 47

Moneyline: Washington +340, Cowboys -450

Our picks for Washington vs. Cowboys

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -10 (-110)

Even though the Cowboys have been sloppy offensively lately, they’re far healthier than Washington at the moment and will want to play better than they did the last time the two teams met. Dak Prescott and this offense should be more in sync at home, and Dallas’ defense has a favorable matchup regardless of who Washington plays at quarterback.

Over/under: Under 47 (-115)

This was the exact number the teams hit in the last meeting. However, Washington had some fluke plays in that game and even got a touchdown defensively. That’s unlikely to happen again, so the under might be the play even with the Cowboys sporting a high-scoring offense at home.

Preferred player prop: Dalton Schultz over 39.5 receiving yards (-120)

In the last five games, Schultz has topped this number four times. The lone bad outing for the Cowboys tight end came against Washington, a memory he’d surely like to erase. Look for Schultz to be more involved in this matchup offensively and top this line.

