Steelers vs. Chiefs game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 with both teams fighting for playoff position in the AFC. The Steelers are trying to get out of a crowded middle of the conference, while Kansas City is aiming for the top seed. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Steelers-Chiefs matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Chiefs Week 16 odds

Spread: Chiefs -8.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Steelers +300, Chiefs -400

Our picks for Steelers vs. Chiefs

Pick against the spread: Steelers +8.5 (-110)

Even if Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce are cleared for Sunday’s game, the Steelers are fighting for their playoff lives. Pittsburgh is the more desperate team and has the defense to slow down Kansas City’s offense, especially if Hill and Kelce don’t play or are rusty after missing practice all week. This is a game the Steelers typically show up for under Mike Tomlin.

Over/under: Over 45 (-110)

With the amount of offensive firepower on the field, it’s hard to take the under in this game. Of course, Kansas City’s weapons might be out and that could change some things so this line will be worth monitoring ahead of kickoff.

Preferred player prop: Najee Harris anytime touchdown (+125)

The Alabama product hasn’t quite gotten going in terms of efficiency, but he’s been finding the endzone fairly regularly this season. Harris has nine total scores in 14 games and should be able to have another solid outing against Kansas City’s rush defense, which is giving up 115.6 yards per game on the ground.

