Chargers vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 16 NFL season

The Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans meet up in Week 16 with one team squarely in the playoff picture while the other is eyeing the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Chargers-Texans matchup in Week 16 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Texans Week 16 odds

Spread: Chargers -10

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Chargers -525, Texans +385

Our picks for Chargers vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: Chargers -10 (-120)

LA has had some letdown games, especially defensively. Coming off an emotional loss where the fourth down decisions were questioned, look for the Chargers to come out hot and leave no doubt as to who the better team is.

Over/under: Over 46 (-110)

Houston’s offense has been surprisingly okay, and LA’s defense is missing some key players. That being said, the Chargers are likely to hang 30+ points on the Texans. That means Houston would really only need a few successful drives for the over to hit.

Preferred player prop: Justin Jackson anytime touchdown (-105)

With Austin Ekeler expected to be out, Jackson will take over as the team’s lead running back. Ekeler has found the endzone in 11 of the team’s 14 games, so Jackson has a great shot to hit paydirt at some point in this Week 16 contest.

