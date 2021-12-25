Amari Cooper start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Amari Cooper was a fantasy dud in Week 15. Will he leave his fantasy owners with another lump of coal this Sunday versus the Washington Football Team?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper is a top-30 fantasy wideout this season, but that ranking relies heavily on two games — Weeks 1 and 8. He amassed 21 catches, 261 yards and three TDs in those games. Otherwise, Cooper has 32 receptions for 422 yards and three scores in his 10 other games. Week 15 might have been his nadir as he hauled in just two passes for a season-low eight yards. Cooper hasn’t exceeded 51 receiving yards in any of his previous five games. He has scored once and hasn’t topped more than five receptions during that span. However, Cooper’s best stat line during that period was his 5-51-1 output on seven targets against Washington in Week 14. The Football Team is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to WRs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cooper has settled in as a WR3. He’s just not seeing enough targets week to week to make you believe that a big game is coming. You’re probably still starting him in this plus matchup, but it’s not a given.