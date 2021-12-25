Best lineup strategy for Warriors vs. Suns NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The NBA on Christmas Day slate is here and there’s plenty of opportunities for you create a lineup and cash out in Showdown Captain Mode on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

The 5 p.m. ET matchup will be a battle between the two top teams in the Western Conference as the Phoenix Suns play host to the Golden State Warriors. With star power all over the floor, there’s plenty of options anchor your lineups on Saturday and we’ll go over them here.

Warriors vs. Suns NBA DraftKings Showdown picks

Captain’s Picks

Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors, $20,400

You can never go wrong with Curry as your captain and he’ll often live up to, if not exceed expectations. His 46-point outburst against the Grizzlies on Thursday netted users 63.5 fantasy points and with the spotlight on him for Christmas Day, he might go off again.

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns, $15,300

Ayton has been performing at a high level as of late, playing above his season averages over the past five games. In that period, he has been putting up 19.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, an average of 42.4 fantasy points per game. He’s delivered great efforts in the team’s prior two outings against Golden State and should come up big once again.

Value Options

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns, $6,400

Johnson has stepped up big for the Suns over the last 10 days, averaging well above his season averages through that six-game stretch. He’s been putting up 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds a game off the bench during that period and ultimately netted 42.3 fantasy points in the team’s victory over the Thunder on Thursday. A solid value option through and through.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors, $5,200

Payton II has heated up over the last week. The Glove Jr. has produced at least 25 fantasy points in each of his last outings, topping 30 with a 22-point effort against the Grizzlies on Thursday. Start keeping tabs on him as a fantasy sleeper, starting with Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup.