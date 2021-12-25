Best lineup strategy for Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA Showdown on Christmas Day

The NBA on Christmas slate is here and there’s plenty of opportunities for you create a lineup and cash out in Showdown Captain Mode on DraftKings Daily Fantasy.

The late matchup will be a battle of two Western Conference contenders as the Dallas Mavericks hit the road to meet the Utah Jazz. Like several matchups across the holiday slate, this game has been affected by rising number of COVID-19 cases across the league. Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is still in health and safety protocols as of this writing and could miss the Christmas night showdown.

Nevertheless, there’s still a few solid options out there to anchor your lineups on Saturday and we’ll go over them here.

Mavericks vs. Jazz NBA DraftKings Showdown picks

Captain’s Picks

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz, $15,900

Gobert has been on a tear for the Jazz as of late. The multi-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year has averaged 18 points and 17.6 rebounds per game over his last five outings, netting him an average of 50 fantasy points points per game during that stretch. With Kristaps Porzingis questionable on the other side for the Mavericks, he could potentially do some damage here.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, $17,100

Not to be outshined by Gobert is Mitchell, who is also putting up captain worthy numbers. In the last 10 games, he’s averaged 43 fantasy points per game and netted 47.3 in Thursday’s victory over the Timberwolves. You can’t go wrong with him as a captain either.

Value Options

Dorian Finney-Smith, Dallas Mavericks, $7,000

DFS has seen an uptick in his DFS numbers over the past five games. He’s averaged around 30 fantasy points a game during that stretch, putting up around 15.8 points and five points in that period. With Doncic still out, he’s certainly a value play here.

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz, $4,200

O’Neal has been solid off the bench for the Jazz this season. He’s logging just over 30 minutes a game, averaging 7.7 points and five boards a game. That has gotten him 22.2 fantasy points a game and at $6,300, he’s a steal.