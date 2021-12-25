Rondale Moore injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Moore is dealing with an ankle injury that forced him to miss all three days of practice this week. That doesn’t bode well for his availability for Saturday evening’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach Kliff Kingsbury held out some hope, saying that Moore would be a game-time decision.

Fantasy football impact: Rondale Moore (ankle)

Whether or not Moore plays, it’s mostly irrelevant for fantasy football purposes. He caught three passes on three targets last week for a total of nine yards, and he hasn’t had more than 10 yards in his last three games. He hasn’t scored a touchdown since Week 2, and that’s his only one of the season so far.

Even without DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals are leaning on AJ Green, Christian Kirk and tight end Zach Ertz over Moore. Consider those players for your fantasy football lineups this week.