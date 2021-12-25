James Conner injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

Game day update: Conner is expected to play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both Conner and Edmonds are worth starting this weekend. If you have both backs, Edmonds has a bit more upside thanks to being healthier, but it’s still possible Conner ends up with the bigger workload.

We may have to wait until game day on Saturday to know whether or not Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner is going to play this week. Conner is dealing with a heel injury. He sat out all three practice sessions in the lead up to the game this week, and he’s officially listed as questionable on the injury report.

Fantasy football impact: James Conner (heel)

Conner was bothered by an ankle injury last week, but he ended up playing in a loss to the Detroit Lions. In that game, he saw his workload dialed back significantly, carrying the ball just eight times for 39 yards and catching two passes for another 31 yards. He had 21 touches the week before that.

The Cardinals are playing in the late slot on Saturday night, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. That’s going to make it tough to adjust lineups if it comes down to a game-time decision. The Cardinals got Chase Edmonds back last week, giving him six carries. If Conner can’t play, Edmonds would be in line to handle the workload against the Colts on Saturday.