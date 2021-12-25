 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin Hooper, David Njoku start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Austin Hooper, David Njoku ahead of the Cleveland Browns Week 16 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By LTruscott
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns activated a long list of players from the COVID list this week, just in time for their Saturday game with the Green Bay Packers. Among the players back in action this week is tight end Austin Hooper. The question for fantasy football rosters looking for help at tight end is whether or not Hooper or his fellow tight end, David Njoku, will be of use in the fantasy playoffs this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns TEs Austin Hooper, David Njoku

Without Hooper last week, Njoku was targeted five times, catching three of them for 29 yards. The week before that, with Njoku out, Hooper caught five passes on six targets for 30 yards and a touchdown.

Though the Browns lean on their tight end rotation for their sleepy passing game, Hooper tends to be a more relied upon option, giving him an edge in fantasy lineups. But his overall fantasy value is pretty low, tied to his ability to score. You can probably find a better option this week, but if you have to choose one of these two, go with Hooper.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Austin Hooper. Sit David Njoku.

More From DraftKings Nation