Donovan Peoples-Jones start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns travel to face the Green Bay Packers on Saturday this week. Big underdogs, it looks like the kind of game that could see the Browns leaning on their passing game to chase points. But there’s just nothing impressive about Cleveland’s passing game, and any temptation you have to take a flyer on wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, is best left unanswered.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Last week Peoples-Jones should have had a much bigger game than he did. Jarvis Landry, the Browns’ usual top wide receiver, was out of action on the COVID list. Peoples-Jones saw eight targets in that game, catching just four of them for 48 yards. He might have had a better day if not for the drops.

Landry is back this week, activated from the COVID list on Friday, and that bumps Peoples-Jones back to the second spot in the receiver rotation. There’s just not enough ceiling there to trust him in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Donovan Peoples-Jones.