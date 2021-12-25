Jarvis Landry start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

Christmas came early for the Cleveland Browns, who activated a long list of players from the COVID list this week, including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The top option among all of Cleveland’s receivers, Landry is worth consideration for your fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Jarvis Landry

In his last game, Landry lead the team with 10 targets. He caught five of those for 41 yards and a touchdown. The week before that, he caught six passes on 10 targets for 111 yards. The Browns’ passing game isn’t much to look at, but Landry is usually a decent option in fantasy as the team’s leading receiver. Just know that he doesn’t have the highest ceiling.

The Packers have been giving up plenty of points to opponents lately. Green Bay is middle of the pack when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. However, it is worth noting that they gave up a pair of touchdown passes to Justin Fields recently.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Landry is worth a start in fantasy football lineups this week.