D’Ernest Johnson start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns are getting most of their skill players back for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The one exception is running back Kareem Hunt, who’s still on the shelf with an ankle injury. On the surface, that looks like a good opportunity for D’Ernest Johnson to fill the void, but that wasn’t the case last week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns RB D’Ernest Johnson

With Hunt out last week, and so many other players on the COVID list, Johnson was second fiddle to Nick Chubb. That did not translate into much work. He carried the ball just once for a loss of two yards. He did catch four passes on four targets, the second-most he’s seen all season, but those receptions translated into just 17 yards.

It’s clear the Browns prefer to lean on Chubb, so Johnson’s workload is unlikely to be enough to justify a spot in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit D’Ernest Johnson this week.