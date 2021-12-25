Baker Mayfield start or sit: Week 16 fantasy football advice

After missing last week’s game on the COVID list, the Cleveland Browns will have quarterback Baker Mayfield back in action this week against the Green Bay Packers. While that’s undoubtedly good news for the Browns, Mayfield’s return isn’t likely to be much of a difference-maker for fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Mayfield’s not been playing well lately. His last outing, back in Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens, was actually one of his better games of late. In that one, he completed 22 of 32 passes for 190 yards along with a pair of touchdowns and one interception. That was the third time out of his last four games he’s had fewer than 200 passing yards. And two touchdown throws in a game has been his ceiling this year.

While the Packers have been winning lately, they are giving up nearly 30 points per game over their last three. Still, it’s hard to trust Mayfield in your lineup for the fantasy football playoffs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Baker Mayfield.