Best DFS lineup strategy for Browns-Packers on Christmas Day

We have a Christmas Day matchup in the NFL on Saturday as the Green Bay Packers welcome the Cleveland Browns to Lambeau Field.

As always, you have an opportunity to score big with your lineup in Showdown Captain’s Mode on DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Here are some plays to consider for your lineups.

Injuries

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

Browns RB Kareem Hunt (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

Browns K Chase McLaughlin (Reserve/COVID-19 list)

Captain’s Chair

Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

Adams has been money all season long and worthy of a captain’s spot if you so choose. He’s hauled in 96 receptions for 1,248 yards and eight touchdowns this season and has earned DFS users an average of 22.1 fantasy points per game. Definitely worth the investment here.

Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Injured toe or not, Rodgers has been playing at a high level over the past month. He has two outings where he’s earned DFS users 30+ points over his past four outings and has averaged 22.7 for the season. He’s an easy choice for the captain’s chair if that’s where you decide to go.

Value Plays

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns — $8,100

With Baker Mayfield back in the saddle for Saturday’s contest, Peoples-Jones could be in line for a big game with his starter back. His five receptions for 90 yards against the Ravens two weeks ago earned him 14 fantasy points for DFS users and he managed to scrape together 8.8 fantasy points with Nick Mullens throwing to him last week.

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers — $7,800

Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, opening the door for Allen Lazard to put in work. He had a solid outing against the Bears two weeks ago, catching six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown. He could do the same against the Browns on Saturday.

At $7,800, there’s a lot of value for him as the Packers air things out on Christmas.