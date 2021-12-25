Best DFS lineup strategy for Colts-Cardinals on Christmas night

The Indianapolis Colts head west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the second game of the Christmas Day NFL slate. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with the game airing on the NFL Network. The Colts enter this matchup two games back of the AFC South lead and the Cardinals are tied with the Rams atop the NFC West.

Injuries

RB James Conner- Questionable with a heel injury

WR Rondale Moore- Questionable with an ankle injury

Captain’s Chair

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor has thrown his name in the hat for the MVP race which just shows how impressive of a season that he is having. He enters this one having scored at least one touchdown in 11 straight games. The Cardinals typically rank in the middle of the pack with DFS points given up to opposing runners, but Taylor has been hard to stop for anyone. He will likely be the most common captain for this matchup.

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

With Taylor being the most common captain, I’m giving you another option that could have sneaky value in the captain’s chair. Not only does Ertz’s cost free-up extra salary elsewhere, but there is also a method to the madness. The Colts are giving up the third-most DFS scores to opposing tight ends in the league. Combine that with the fact that Ertz is coming off his most targets with the team and therein lies the value. With DeAndre Hopkins out, Ertz caught six of his 11 targets for 74 yards in Week 15 and should be heavily involved again in this one.

Value Plays

AJ Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals — $7,000

Speaking of stepping up for the injured Hopkins, AJ Green enters the chat. The veteran wideout has seen an uptick in targets with Hopkins out and he has at least eight targets in his last two games. The Colts do an above-average job at limiting wide receivers, but the Cardinals learned in Week 15 that they can’t just rely on the run and they have to take the time to set up the pass. Look for Green to see at least double-digit targets in this one and I think he comes down with enough of them to be a value pick.

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals — $3,000

The price for Edmonds is going to skyrocket if James Conner is declared out. Conner hasn’t been able to log a practice all week so the signs are pointing for Edmonds to be the lead back. At the very least that means increased volume in the run game as well as extra targets in the passing game. The Colts are the fifth-best team at limiting opposing rushers, but the volume should give value to Edmonds.

Let’s say that Conner is active or by the time you set your lineup Edmonds’ price is way too high, who should you sub in here? I would go either TY Hilton ($5,000) or Cardinals kicker Matt Prater ($4,400)