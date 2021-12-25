How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the December 25th episode

AEW fans will get to wrap up their holiday with a special Christmas night edition of Rampage airing at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. The episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., so beware of spoilers.

Tonight’s show will have four matches on tap including a title match.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Saturday, December 25

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

The show will be highlight by an encounter for the TNT Championship as Sammy Guevara will put his belt on the line against Cody Rhodes. The inaugural TNT Champion, Rhodes is attempting to become a three-time holder of the belt and will have to go through the young, upstart Guevara to do so.

The Jurassic Express are the No. 1 contenders for the AEW World Tag Team titles but Private Party of HFO wants their spot. Tonight, we’ll get a one-on-one encounter between Jungle Boy and Isiah Kassidy. Also on the show, Hook wrestles his second match when facing Bear Bronson and Kris Statlander goes toe-to-toe with Leyla Hirsch.