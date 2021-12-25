Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 16 Saturday game: Colts vs. Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals will look to get back on track after consecutive losses, while the Indianapolis Colts have been rolling with five wins in their last six games including two in a row. They will match up against one another on Christmas night at 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Cardinals, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cardinals are two point favorites. 67% of the handle and 56% of bets are being placed on the Colts to cover.

Is the public right? Arizona is the team to take in this spot, so let’s take the minority position. The Cardinals are too good of a team to lose three games in a row, and they are now in a tie for the top spot in the NFC West. Arizona cannot keep losing ground, so they should be extra motivated to pick up a win at home.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.5. 62% of the handle and 52% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Once again, let’s go against the public and side with the under. Both teams run the ball on a high percentage of snaps compared to the rest of the league especially the Colts, so the clock should be on the move, and possessions will be limited leading to the under cashing.

Betting the moneyline: The Cardinals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -130. Moneyline odds for the Colts are at +110. 76% of the handle and 70% of bets are being placed on the Colts to win.

Is the public right? Let’s make it three in a row of fading the public. It’s hard to imagine Arizona keeping this slide going to potentially fall to second place in the division. When you get blown out against the Detroit Lions, you better be prepared to make things right the next week.

