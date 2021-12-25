Browns vs. Packers predictions: Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 16 Saturday game

The Green Bay Packers will get the Christmas Day of NFL action started when they host the Cleveland Browns from Lambeau Field on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET. With a stand-alone game, this matchup should get plenty of action from bettors.

Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Packers, Week 16 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Packers are touchdown favorites. 88% of the handle and 86% of bets are being placed on the Packers to cover.

Is the public right? Let’s go with the Browns to cover this spread. Green Bay will earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win their final three games, but Cleveland is in desperation mode. After a tough loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in the final seconds, the Browns are fighting for their playoff lives and will return several key players that were out with COVID in that game.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 46.0. 60% of the handle and 66% of bets are being placed on the over.

Is the public right? Let’s side with the public and take the over. Aaron Rodgers is playing at a high level with a 13:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio over the last three games, and the Packers defense has regressed in recent weeks.

Betting the moneyline: The Packers are home favorites with moneyline odds at -320. Moneyline odds for the Browns are at +250. 72% of the handle and 93% of bets are being placed on the Packers to win.

Is the public right? Obviously, the Packers are getting much better odds to win this game and probably will, but that’s not where the value is. The Browns have the motivational edge because another loss would crush their playoff chances, so they could pull off this upset. If you’re taking a team on the moneyline, it should be Cleveland.

