Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

It’s time for some Christmas boxing. PBC is hosting a card in Newark, New Jersey. that features two of its quasi-contenders. Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba in a welterweight bout and Joey Spencer meets Limberth Ponce in a middleweight bout.
The card will air on FOX on Christmas evening, running from 8-10 p.m. ET. You can view the card via live stream at FOX.com/live. If that doesn’t work, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the full card.
Mielnicki was four time Junior National Golden Gloves champion as an amateur. He enters the fight with a 9-1 record. He lost a majority decision to James Martin in his ninth bout and bounced back with a first round knockout of Noah Kidd this past July. His most notable card appearance to date was in the preliminary card for Fury-Wilder II. He won a unanimous decision over Corey Champion in the first fight of that event.
DeLomba is 16-3 and coming off a decision loss to Richardson Hitchins. He twice won the UBF All America junior welterweight title but is now settled in at welterweight. In his one welterweight title fight, he lost a bid for the vacant WBC USNBC belt.
Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba
- Main event: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
- Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
- Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
- Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
- Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
- Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
- Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
- Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, junior welterweight