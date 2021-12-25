 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

We go over how to watch the action on Christmas Day as Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba. Here’s all the live stream details you need.

By David Fucillo

Vito Mielnicki Jr during the press conference at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

It’s time for some Christmas boxing. PBC is hosting a card in Newark, New Jersey. that features two of its quasi-contenders. Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba in a welterweight bout and Joey Spencer meets Limberth Ponce in a middleweight bout.

The card will air on FOX on Christmas evening, running from 8-10 p.m. ET. You can view the card via live stream at FOX.com/live. If that doesn’t work, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the full card.

Mielnicki was four time Junior National Golden Gloves champion as an amateur. He enters the fight with a 9-1 record. He lost a majority decision to James Martin in his ninth bout and bounced back with a first round knockout of Noah Kidd this past July. His most notable card appearance to date was in the preliminary card for Fury-Wilder II. He won a unanimous decision over Corey Champion in the first fight of that event.

DeLomba is 16-3 and coming off a decision loss to Richardson Hitchins. He twice won the UBF All America junior welterweight title but is now settled in at welterweight. In his one welterweight title fight, he lost a bid for the vacant WBC USNBC belt.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba

  • Main event: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

