Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba live stream: How to watch welterweight bout via live online stream

It’s time for some Christmas boxing. PBC is hosting a card in Newark, New Jersey. that features two of its quasi-contenders. Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba in a welterweight bout and Joey Spencer meets Limberth Ponce in a middleweight bout.

The card will air on FOX on Christmas evening, running from 8-10 p.m. ET. You can view the card via live stream at FOX.com/live. If that doesn’t work, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the full card.

Mielnicki was four time Junior National Golden Gloves champion as an amateur. He enters the fight with a 9-1 record. He lost a majority decision to James Martin in his ninth bout and bounced back with a first round knockout of Noah Kidd this past July. His most notable card appearance to date was in the preliminary card for Fury-Wilder II. He won a unanimous decision over Corey Champion in the first fight of that event.

DeLomba is 16-3 and coming off a decision loss to Richardson Hitchins. He twice won the UBF All America junior welterweight title but is now settled in at welterweight. In his one welterweight title fight, he lost a bid for the vacant WBC USNBC belt.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba