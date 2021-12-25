Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce live stream: How to watch middleweight bout via live online stream

Christmas brings a modest fight card in Newark, New Jersey highlighted by Premier Boxing Champions fringe contenders. Welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba and undefeated middleweight Joey Spencer meets Limberth Ponce. The card airs on FOX and runs from 8-10 p.m. ET on Saturday.

There will be a live stream option available at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access FOX’s live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the main card.

Spencer is 13-0 and coming off a unanimous decision win over James Martin this past July, also in Newark. He was the PBC prospect of the year in 2019 after two knockouts and two unanimous decision victories. He faces an 18-4 Porter who is coming off a third round TKO of Chris Grays in June. Porter was inactive during the early stages of the pandemic, last losing a split decision to Thomas Hill in March 2019.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba