What time will Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba fight start on Christmas

Christmas has arrived and while it is a relatively quiet day for the sweet science, we do get some boxing later this evening. PBC contender Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces Nicholas DeLomba in a welterweight fight atop a card in Newark, New Jersey.

The card airs on FOX and runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have a TV, you can catch it at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access that live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the full card.

Mielnicki was a four time Junior National Golden Gloves champion. This is his 11th fight and he’s working to bounce back from some adversity. After an 8-0 start to his career in 2019 and 2020, Mielnicki dropped a majority decision to James Martin in Los Angeles this past April. He returned in July here in Newark and secured a first round knockout of Noah Kidd.

DeLomba is 16-3 and coming off a unanimous decision loss to Richardson Hitchins. He has at least four title fights to his credit. He beat Oscar Bonilla in July 2016 to win the UBF All America junior welterweight title. The following April he lost a bid for the vacant WBC USNBC welterweight title. He followed that up in December 2017 with another winning of the UBF All America junior welterweight title and then successfully defended it in September 2018.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba