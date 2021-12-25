 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What time will Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce fight start on Christmas

Joey Spencer and Limberth Ponce are set to face off in the ring on Christmas in a middleweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By David Fucillo

Joey Spencer (red trunks) reacts after he defeated Travis Gambardella (not in frame) with a third round TKO during in Super Welterweight fight at Staples Center on September 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Premier Boxing Champions is putting on a Christmas night card in Newark, New Jersey featuring a pair of their quasi-contenders. The card is topped by welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. taking on Nicholas DeLomba. The co-feature will see middleweight Joey Spencer put his undefeated record on the line against Limberth Ponce.

The main card airs on FOX and airs from 8-10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have a TV, you can watch a live stream at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access FOX’s live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the card.

Spencer was PBC’s prospect of the year in 2019 after he won all four fights that year. He closed that year with a third round knockout off Travis Gambardella on the undercard of Spence-Porter at STAPLES Center in LA. He comes into Saturday’s fight with a 13-0 record, with nine knockouts.

Ponce is 18-4 and coming off a third round TKO of Chris Grays in June. That was his first fight since before the pandemic. In March 2019 he fought on the undercard of Spence-Garcia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He lost a split decision to Thomas Hill.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba

  • Main event: Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba, 10 rounds, welterweight
  • Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Keeshawn Williams vs. Anthony Velazquez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Yoelvis Gomez vs. Clay Collard, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Travon Marshall vs. Brian Jones, 6 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Juan Muro, 6 rounds, junior featherweight
  • Michael Anderson vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Malik Nelson vs. Prince Martin, 4 rounds, bantamweight
  • Vincent Gigante vs. Robbie Anthony Rose, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Dwyke Flemmings Jr. vs. George Gethers, 4 rounds, welterweight
  • Elijah Flores vs. Shannon Hawkins, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

