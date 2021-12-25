What time will Joey Spencer vs. Limberth Ponce fight start on Christmas

Premier Boxing Champions is putting on a Christmas night card in Newark, New Jersey featuring a pair of their quasi-contenders. The card is topped by welterweight Vito Mielnicki Jr. taking on Nicholas DeLomba. The co-feature will see middleweight Joey Spencer put his undefeated record on the line against Limberth Ponce.

The main card airs on FOX and airs from 8-10 p.m. ET. If you don’t have a TV, you can watch a live stream at FOX.com/live. If you aren’t able to access FOX’s live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the card.

Spencer was PBC’s prospect of the year in 2019 after he won all four fights that year. He closed that year with a third round knockout off Travis Gambardella on the undercard of Spence-Porter at STAPLES Center in LA. He comes into Saturday’s fight with a 13-0 record, with nine knockouts.

Ponce is 18-4 and coming off a third round TKO of Chris Grays in June. That was his first fight since before the pandemic. In March 2019 he fought on the undercard of Spence-Garcia at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. He lost a split decision to Thomas Hill.

Full Card for Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Nicholas DeLomba