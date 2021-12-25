NFL playoff picture: What does Colts-Cardinals mean for AFC, NFC standings

The Arizona Cardinals host the Indianapolis Colts on Christmas night in a huge game on NFL Network. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the Cardinals are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts playoff picture

Current AFC standing

The Colts are 8-6 and in prime position to secure a playoff berth. They can still win the AFC South, but the Titans are slowly foreclosing that possibility. If the Colts lose to the Cardinals, the Titans clinch the division. If the Colts win, it pushes that possibility to Week 17.

Indy is in fifth place in the overall AFC standings, tied with the Chargers, Bills, and Ravens. The Colts control their chances of claiming a wild card berth due to a tiebreaker edge in conference record.

Rest of the AFC playoff field

Titans 20, 49ers 17

Browns (7-7) @ Packers (11-3)

Ravens (8-6) @ Bengals (8-6)

Bills (8-6) @ Patriots (8-6)

Chargers (8-6) @ Texans (3-11)

Steelers (7-6-1) @ Chiefs (10-4)

Broncos (7-7) @ Raiders (7-7)

Dolphins (7-7) @ Saints (7-7)

Cardinals playoff picture

Current NFC standing

The Cardinals are 10-4 and tied with the Rams atop the NFC West. Arizona has the tiebreaker thanks to a better divisional record. Arizona is in fourth place overall, tied with Dallas and Tampa Bay a game back of Green Bay. The Cardinals lose various tiebreakers to the Cowboys and Bucs.

Rest of the NFC playoff field

Titans 20, 49ers 17

Browns (7-7) @ Packers (11-3)

Rams (10-4) @ Vikings (7-7)

Buccaneers (10-4) @ Panthers (5-9)

Washington (6-8) @ Cowboys (10-4)