Who to start and sit in Week 16 fantasy football for Colts-Cardinals on Christmas Day

Christmas night in the NFL will bring us a battle of two teams jockeying for playoff positioning as the Indianapolis Colts travel out west to meet the Arizona Cardinals. We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Saturday night matchup.

Start

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals

Starting running back James Conner will be a game-time decision for the Christmas night matchup with a heel injury. The team is hopeful that he’ll suit up but regardless of his status, Chase Edmonds will be utilized and warrants a start for this one.

Edmonds outrushed Conner in his return from IR last week and will be utilized in both the run and passing games as Conner deals with his injury. He’s still rated as the 41st best running back in PPR leagues, netting fantasy managers 10.3 points per game.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts took a major hit to its offensive line on Thursday with the announcement that both left guard Quenton Nelson and right guard Mark Glowinski have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Indy’s going to have to get creative with quick outs and screens out of the backfield to offset this and that’s where a weapon like Hines comes in. He’s caught 33 receptions for 270 yards this season and his lone receiving touchdown came during last Saturday’s win over the Patriots. He should get plenty of looks and present himself as a viable option in the passing game.

Sit

AJ Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Green has had a resurgent season in Arizona but hasn’t necessarily been explosive as of late. He’s hasn’t found the end zone in his last seven outings and has only one 100+ yard game in his last 10. Sit him.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

With the Colts missing their guards on Saturday, Doyle will be tasked with becoming more of a blocking tight end to offset the Cardinals pass rush. Therefore, he won’t have much of a big day on the receiving front in this one.