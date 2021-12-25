Who to start and sit in Week 16 fantasy football for Browns-Packers on Christmas Day

We have a Christmas Day game at Lambeau Field on Saturday as the Green Bay Packers play host to the Cleveland Browns for the holiday showdown. We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this the Browns-Packers Week 16 Christmas day matchup.

Start

David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is back in the saddle off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and that bodes well for his favorite tight end target in David Njoku, who also recently returned from the COVID list.

He has 30 receptions for 436 yards and three touchdowns on the season and there’s an opportunity for him to do well against a Packers team that has been vulnerable against opposing tight ends this season.

Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

Rising receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday, opening the door for Allen Lazard to put in work.

He had a solid outing against the Bears two weeks ago, catching six targets for 75 yards and a touchdown. He could do the same against the Browns on Saturday.

Sit

Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

The dynamic back’s numbers have gone noticeably gone down since Thanksgiving. He managed 91 yards and a touchdown last week against the Raiders but it took him 23 carries to reach that feat.

Green Bay has presented one of the better run defenses in the NFL this season and hasn’t yielded much to opposing running backs from a fantasy point of view. That could mean a long day for Chubb. You generally are still going to start Chubb every week, but the ceiling is not what it has been in the past.

AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers

Dillon punched in a touchdown against Baltimore last week but it salvaged a pretty pedestrian outing where he took seven carries for just 22 yards. Cleveland’s pass rush has been fierce at times this season and the Packers may lean more into the pass to get the job done on Saturday.