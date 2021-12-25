Browns vs. Packers: Week 16 fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

Christmas Day football is upon us and fantasy football playoff matchups are in full swing. The Titans edged the 49ers on Thursday Night Football and now we get a holiday doubleheader. The day opens with the Packers hosting the Browns at 4:30 p.m. ET.

The big story has been Cleveland’s COVID-19 issues. They had an outbreak that cost them a large number of starters this past week and hurt their playoff chances as well. They are not technically in a must-win game, but a loss to the Packers will be a crushing blow to their playoff hopes.

Cleveland gets back starters in QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, and both starting tight ends. It remains to be seen if it’s enough to beat the Packers, but it does provide some value around Nick Chubb. The Packers will probably lean toward stacking the box, but having some key passing game weapons back could open things up a bit for Chubb.

Above and beyond that, there is plenty to consider in this matchup. It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams. Here’s a look at PPR league projections as you figure out your roster options in what is likely your playoff semifinals.

Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield: 15.0

RB Nick Chubb: 15.9

RB D’Ernest Johnson: 5.9

WR Jarvis Landry: 12.9

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones: 9.8

WR Rashard Higgins: 3.5

TE David Njoku: 7.6

TE Austin Hooper: 7.3

K Chris Naggar: 6.1

Browns D/ST: 3.4

Green Bay Packers

QB Aaron Rodgers: 19.6

RB Aaron Jones: 14.7

RB A.J. Dillon: 9.8

WR Davante Adams: 20.8

WR Allen Lazard: 11.2

WR Equanimeous St. Brown: 6.6

TE Josiah Deguara: 5.4

TE: Marcedes Lewis: 4.5

K Mason Crosby: 8.2

Packers D/ST: 6.1