Browns vs. Packers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 16

UPDATE: The Browns and Packers announced their inactives for Week 16.

Browns: QB Nick Mullens, QB Kyle Lauletta, S John Johnson III, LB Willie Harvey Jr., WR Ja’Marcus Bradley

Packers: OT David Bakhtiari, OL Billy Turner, DL Kingsley Keke

The Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers meet on Christmas Day with both teams in the playoff mix. The Browns are fighting to stay alive in the AFC race while the Packers attempt to strengthen their grasp on the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The game is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which means inactives will come out at approximately 3 p.m. We’ll provide the full list when they’re available, but for now, here’s look at the key injuries for both teams heading into the contest.

The Browns have ruled out safety John Johnson due to a hamstring injury, so we know he’ll be on the inactives list. The biggest name on Cleveland’s injury report is defensive end Myles Garrett, who is dealing with a groin injury. He’s officially listed as questionable for the contest and would be a big loss for Cleveland if he doesn’t suit up. Defensive tackle Malik Jackson is also listed as questionable. The Browns activated quarterback Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry from the reserve/COVID list, so both are expected to play in Saturday’s game. Running back Kareem Hunt is out due to COVID-19 so he won’t show up as an inactive.

For the Packers, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, guard Billy Turner, wide receiver Malik Taylor, and linebacker Ty Summers have all been ruled out and will appear as inactives. Tight end Dominique Dafney is listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones are both playing through injuries, but neither is on the official injury report, so expect both players on the field. The absence of Bakhtiari and Turner makes Garrett’s status an even bigger topic of conversation. If the pass rusher does play, it’ll be a challenge for Green Bay’s backup offensive linemen to deal with him.