What sports play on Christmas Day?

The holiday season is here, and a Saturday Christmas will be one of the busier sports days of the holiday season as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on schedules across leagues.

The NBA will have their traditional five-game Xmas, this year with Hawks-Knicks at noon on ESPN, Celtics-Bucks at 2:30 p.m. and Warriors-Suns at 5:00 p.m. both on ABC, then back to ESPN for Nets-Lakers at 8:00 p.m. and Warriors-Jazz at 10:30 p.m.

The NFL is going forward despite a rash of COVID issues as well, with the Cleveland Browns taking on the Green Bay Packers at 4:30 p.m. on Fox, and the late game has the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals at 8:15 on NFL Network.

If you’re furious the bowl season included a couple days without bowl games, Georgia State and Ball State will compete in the glory and pageantry that is the Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN.

And if you’re desperate for some college basketball, there’s an eight-team tournament in Hawai’i that has four games starting at 1:30 p.m. ET (yes, that’s 8:30 a.m. local!!): Wyoming-South Florida, Northern Iowa-Hawai’i, Liberty-BYU, and Stanford-Vanderbilt.

We hope all of this is enough to hold you over until the Professional Darts Corporation World Championships start back up on December 27th at the Alexandra Palace in London. That’s the real can’t-miss event of this holiday season.