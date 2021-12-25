Lamar Jackson injury: What status means for Week 16 fantasy football

UPDATE: The Ravens announced on Saturday that Lamar Jackson will NOT travel with the team to Cincinnati. That means Josh Johnson will be the starting quarterback in this critical divisional matchup.

The Baltimore Ravens are having a tough month. Once seated firmly on top of the AFC North, they’ve now lost three in a row. Complicating that even further is a rash of injuries that includes starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who left early in a Week 14 loss to the Browns. Jackson is unlikely to return this week either, even though he’s officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Fantasy football impact: Lamar Jackson (ankle)

Obviously, Jackson has a chance to play since he’s listed as questionable, but that designation appears more academic than anything else. The whole situation in the QB room is turning into a bit of a nightmare though

Tyler Huntley’s been dealing with what was initially described as a non-COVID illness this week, missing practice on Friday. However, that changed and he was ruled out with what was in fact COVID-19. Journeyman Josh Johnson is the team’s other quarterback option and is currently on track to start Sunday’s game against the Bengals.