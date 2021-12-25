 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts vs. Cardinals: Week 16 fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

Need some last minute start/sit advice? Fantasy points projections can help, and we’ve got them for Week 16 Colts-Cardinals Christmas Day matchup.

By David Fucillo
Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts rushes for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The NFL is back for a Christmas doubleheader and will wrap it up with the Cardinals hosting the Colts in an intriguing inter-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Cardinals are in a fight for the NFC West title while the Colts are likely going to have to settle for a wild card berth. This is an unlikely but still potential Super Bowl preview. Arizona will look to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Lions in Week 15, while Indy has won two straight and is on a bit of a roll.

The big question for this game is the status of Cardinals running back James Conner. He’s listed as questionable and for fantasy football managers, it’s a big one for what will be playoff semifinals matchups this weekend. If he cannot go, Chase Edmonds should get a huge workload vs. the Colts.

In the meantime, regardless of his status, there is plenty to consider in this matchup. It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams. The projections factor in Conner playing, but we’ll see what the day brings with status updates.

Indianapolis Colts

QB Carson Wentz: 15.4
RB Jonathan Taylor: 20.9
RB Nyheim Hines: 7.5
WR Michael Pittman Jr: 13.6
WR Zach Pascal: 8.2
WR T.Y. Hilton: 6.0
TE Jack Doyle: 5.9
TE Mo Alie-Cox: 4.0
K Michael Badgley: 7.0
Colts D/ST: 4.3

Arizona Cardinals

QB Kyler Murray: 19.8
RB James Conner: 12.4
RB Chase Edmonds: 10.6
WR Christian Kirk: 13.1
WR A.J. Green: 10.7
WR Rondale Moore: 9.9
WR Antoine Wesley: 6.4
TE Zach Ertz: 9.8
K Matt Prater: 8.0
Cardinals D/ST: 4.8

More From DraftKings Nation