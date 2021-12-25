Colts vs. Cardinals: Week 16 fantasy points projections to help you set your lineup

The NFL is back for a Christmas doubleheader and will wrap it up with the Cardinals hosting the Colts in an intriguing inter-conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Cardinals are in a fight for the NFC West title while the Colts are likely going to have to settle for a wild card berth. This is an unlikely but still potential Super Bowl preview. Arizona will look to bounce back from an ugly loss to the Lions in Week 15, while Indy has won two straight and is on a bit of a roll.

The big question for this game is the status of Cardinals running back James Conner. He’s listed as questionable and for fantasy football managers, it’s a big one for what will be playoff semifinals matchups this weekend. If he cannot go, Chase Edmonds should get a huge workload vs. the Colts.

In the meantime, regardless of his status, there is plenty to consider in this matchup. It helps to see what the analytics are saying about potential performances. Looking at ESPN fantasy projections, there are plenty of start/sit decisions to consider for both teams. The projections factor in Conner playing, but we’ll see what the day brings with status updates.

QB Carson Wentz: 15.4

RB Jonathan Taylor: 20.9

RB Nyheim Hines: 7.5

WR Michael Pittman Jr: 13.6

WR Zach Pascal: 8.2

WR T.Y. Hilton: 6.0

TE Jack Doyle: 5.9

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 4.0

K Michael Badgley: 7.0

Colts D/ST: 4.3

QB Kyler Murray: 19.8

RB James Conner: 12.4

RB Chase Edmonds: 10.6

WR Christian Kirk: 13.1

WR A.J. Green: 10.7

WR Rondale Moore: 9.9

WR Antoine Wesley: 6.4

TE Zach Ertz: 9.8

K Matt Prater: 8.0

Cardinals D/ST: 4.8