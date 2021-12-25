Rondale Moore is inactive for Week 16 vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 16 inactives and Rondale Moore is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Moore was listed as questionable this week due to an ankle injury. He did not practice the whole week.

With three missed practices, it was always likely Moore would miss this contest. With the rookie officially ruled out, fantasy managers can pivot to other options. Christian Kirk maintains his standing as the team’s top receiver, while A.J. Green likely gets a boost with Moore’s absence. Andy Isabella is likely to see a bigger role with Moore out. Moore also saw some touches in the running game, but not enough to impact Arizona’s running backs in fantasy football. The Cardinals need to get a win over the Colts here to stay ahead of a crowded NFC playoff race and unfortunately, they won’t have Moore to assist them. The receiver will try to get back on the field in Week 17 when Arizona faces the Cowboys.