James Conner is inactive for Week 16 vs. Colts

The Arizona Cardinals announced Week 16 inactives and James Conner is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Conner was listed as questionable this week due to a heel injury. He did not take part in practice the entire week.

Ultimately, three missed practices was enough for the Cardinals running back to sit this one out. After playing in last week’s game with the injury, Conner has decided to give himself some rest at a crucial time for the Cardinals. Arizona is in danger of sliding further in the conference playoff picture, so this is not an ideal time for Conner to hit the bench. In the running back’s absence, Chase Edmonds takes over as the lead running back. Look for Eno Benjamin to get extended run behind Edmonds. Fantasy managers will be missing one of the big stars of this season in Conner, but hopefully they have Edmonds as a contingency plan or can pick up Benjamin as a low-end flex play.