NFL playoff picture: Who to root for in Week 16 if you are a Baltimore Ravens fan

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a chaotic battle for a playoff berth and could end Week 16 at anywhere from the No. 4 seed to out of the playoffs entirely. There’s still two more weeks after this weekend and it will come down to the wire, but they need some wins.

While we can never “control fate” the Ravens can control their playoff position without any help from other teams. They face the Bengals in Week 16 and with a win would move into first place in the AFC North. They are tied with Cincinnati, but the Bengals have the tiebreaker edge with one head-to-head win and a better divisional record. A Ravens win moves them into sole possession of first place and removes the tiebreaker issue.

However, if the Ravens were to lose to the Bengals on Sunday, they’ll start to need some help to earn a playoff berth. Baltimore is currently in eighth place overall, losing tiebreakers to the Colts, Chargers, and Bills in the wild card race. Baltimore is currently -110 to make the playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is an implied probability of 52.38%. By comparison, the Colts are -400 (implied probability: 80%), the Chargers are -300 (implied probability: 75%), and the Bills are -450 (implied probability: 81.82%).

If you are a Ravens fan, you’ll have a few games you’ll be paying attention to as they look to improve their chances of a playoff berth.

If you’re a Ravens fan, Christmas Day is a day to root for the NFC. The Browns are a 7.5-point underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook while the Colts are a 2.5-point underdog

The other two wild card leaders are in action on Sunday and Ravens fans will be rooting for the Texans and Patriots. LA is a ten-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Buffalo is a two-point underdog.

The Steelers, Raiders, Broncos, and Dolphins are all behind the Ravens in the playoff race, but nipping at their heels. Ravens fans have an easy call in the Chiefs and Saints beating the Steelers and Dolphins. For Raiders-Broncos, Ravens fans will be rooting for the Broncos. Baltimore lost in Week 1 to Las Vegas and beat Denver in Week 4, claiming the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Steelers are 8.5-point underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Broncos are one-point favorites, and the Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites.